Preservation vs. Dereliction – Your Comments Welcome!

Comment By Cavallino Editor Keith Bluemel

This subject has come to the fore in recent weeks with the discovery of the Baillon family collection in France, which was presented for sale as individual lots at the Artcurial Auction at Retromobile, in Paris, on 06 February 2015.

With the massive motoring press coverage of both the find, and then the auction itself, most people are aware of the condition in which the cars were discovered. That is to say, for the most part, they were skeletons of their former selves. A few had survived better than others, due to more amenable storage conditions, and one of these was the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, chassis s/n 2935 GT. This was the star of the collection, one for being a “lost” California Spyder, a model in high demand and of high value, heightened because it was the 1961 Paris Motor Show car and two, it has film star provenance, having once been the property of French actor Alain Delon.

However, having said that it had survived better than others, it was still in very poor overall condition, although in its favour, it was largely complete and has been confirmed matching numbers, i.e. the original engine, gearbox and rear axle, by Ferrari Classiche.

This is where the question of whether it should be put in good order mechanically and the remainder left as it is, as a “preservation” example, or whether it should be the subject of a complete restoration. From discussions that I have had with various people, opinion is divided.

If one takes the dictionary definition of “preserve”, which is listed as “keep safe, keep alive, maintain, retain, keep from decay….”, then if the car in question was completely original as it left the factory, with regular maintenance, then this would be applicable. If we then take the dictionary definition of “derelict”, which is listed as “left, ownerless, decrepit, abandoned by society…”, then we have a car that has been left somewhere and virtually forgotten, with no hint of maintenance, and has been left to let nature or its environs take their course.

Having had the opportunity to inspect this particular California Spyder in some detail prior to the auction, I am of the firm opinion that it falls into the latter category, i.e. dereliction. The car has been left to the devices of its surroundings for some 40 years, remaining virtually untouched apart from having piles of magazines stacked on it, and as far as can be ascertained not provided with any form of protective or preventative maintenance. Yes, it is a time capsule car, but one whose capsule was not sealed, and thus the ravages of the elements have taken their toll. If one was to address all the mechanical and electrical aspects necessary to make the car safe and enjoyable to drive, then a good part of its (for want of a better expression) “period authenticity” is lost. As an external visual element on the safety aspect, the wheels are in desperate need of refurbishment, with rusty spokes and spinners, whilst the alloy rims have oxidisation, plus the rear wheels are wider than standard. So, for safety reasons the wheels have to be refurbished and new tires fitted. How are these going to look against the rest of the car as is? The answer is obviously, totally out of place, and we don’t want to go down the applied patina route.

If the car was completely original, then I think that those in favour of retaining it as is, would have a stronger argument. However, a number of items on the car are non-original, and it has lost its original hardtop through the years. The most obvious non-original features on the car are the bumpers, which bear no resemblance to those originally fitted, and the soft top, which is in some sort of vinyl material and has a removable rear screen, instead of being black cloth with a fixed screen. To the best of my knowledge, a black cloth soft top was the only type ever fitted to all series of California Spyders, although if somebody knows different then I am happy to stand corrected.

Some of the less noticeable, and smaller items, are that the paint isn’t original, it has Plexiglas door windows (which are in surprisingly good condition given their supposed age, as are the headlight covers), black vinyl upholstery, whilst factory records indicate black leather, non-standard repeater lights on the front fenders, incorrect rear licence plate lights and after market lights in the radiator grille opening.

Thus, in conclusion, in my opinion the new owner has two choices – leave it exactly as it is, as a tarnished (by virtue of its non-original components as noted) museum piece, or to effect a complete restoration to restore it to its former glory.

Source: Images from Vincent Yernaux.