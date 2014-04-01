Japan Gathering Features Two One-Off Models

On March 30, the “Ferrari Brunch 2014 in Gotenba Garden” was held, hosted by the famous car collector Mr. Yoshiho Matsuda. The location was Mr. Matsuda’s former Ferrari Museum. Despite inclement weather, over 200 Ferraries and 350 people participated at this meeting.

There were two big news items. The first is that a new Ferrari club will make a start very soon. It will be called the “Ferrari Owners’ Club Japan” and it will be an official club strongly supported by Ferrari SpA and Ferrari Japan. Four luminaries of Japanese collecting are promoters of the new club – Mr. Matsuda, Mr. Hiramatsu, Mr. Okamoto and Mr. Kawasaki.

Secondly, at the Ferrari Brunch, two One-Off Models were exhibited, the first model and the latest model. The first one is, of course, the SP1 of Junichiro Hiramatsu. The latest model is Mr. Okamoto’s SP-FFX. The SP-FFX was designed by Pininfarina and based on the FF.

Source: Image and information from Junichiro Hiramatsu